A San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy tackles the suspected gunman. Screenshot from ABC 7 broadcast

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a sheriff’s department substation.

Half Moon Bay is located on the coast about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

Deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim wounded at the first location, a mushroom farm, then found three more dead at a trucking facility nearby, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus told a news conference.

Video on ABC 7 from the Bay Area showed the arrest as two men in plainclothes and one uniformed deputy, guns drawn, ordered the man out of his car. The suspect came out, was thrown to the ground and searched for weapons. Multiple uniformed officers quickly arrived on the scene with long guns.

Corpus identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao, 67, and said he worked at one of the shooting locations.

The suspect was cooperating with investigators but a motive had yet to be established, Corpus said. A gun was found in the suspect’s car, she said, adding that Zhao may have attempted to turn himself in.

The rural area was recently pounded by a series of heavy rainstorms that caused extensive damage, affecting immigrant laborers in the area, farm worker advocates said.

“There were farm workers affected tonight. There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community,” San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller told reporters. “The amount of stress that’s been on this community for weeks is really quite high.”

See more At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.



Tragedy upon tragedy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023

The latest mass shooting took place just two days after another in which 11 people were killed in the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County, about 400 miles to the south.

Updated at 8:20 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Reuters contributed to this article.