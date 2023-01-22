The fire at Lyons Valley Road and Black Diamond Gem Lane. Photo credit: @CalFireSanDiego via Twitter

Fire destroyed a residential structure and an outbuilding Sunday east of Jamul, authorities said.

The fire was first reported near Lyons Valley Road and Black Diamond Gem Lane at 3:38 p.m. The spread was stopped at 4:10 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Flames also damaged a pickup truck and horse trailer, but surrounding buildings and trees were protected by firefighters, Cal Fire said.

Crews will remain at the scene for about two hours for cleanup. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– City News Service