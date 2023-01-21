San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. Photo by Chris Jennewein

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit paid tribute to slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun Saturday at a memorial service in Rancho Cucamonga.

Calhoun, who worked at the San Diego Police Department prior to joining the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, was gunned down Jan. 13 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

“Even though Darnell’s time with the San Diego Police Department was short, it was actually huge,” Nisleit told the gathering. “He made us a better city, he made us a better department, he made us better as officers every single day watching his lead on how he dealt with people, how he dealt with members of our department.

“I want to thank the entire Calhoun family for sharing Darnell with us for those two and a half years because his service to the city of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department was phenomenal.

“My deepest, deepest condolences for your loss. Let’s add 2,000 more aunts and uncles from the San Diego Police Department that will always be here for you,” Nisleit said.

The memorial was followed by private interment services.

The public showed their support ahead of Saturday’s memorial by turning out along the 50-mile route of the procession from Murrieta Valley Funeral Home at 24651 Washington Ave. to a Rancho Cucamonga church. Personnel from the RCSD and the San Diego Police Department led the procession.

Calhoun was allegedly gunned down Jan. 13 by 42-year-old Jesse Navarro of Lake Elsinore. The suspect was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar and remains in critical condition after he was shot by a deputy backing up Calhoun.

–-City News Service