A Falck ambulance in San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 70-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, authorities reported Saturday.

San Diego Police were called at 7:43 p.m. Friday to the 4200 block of Market Street where they learned the pedestrian walked into the path of a white 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old woman, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating and anyone with information was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.