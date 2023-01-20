A Falck ambulance in San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 70-to-80-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday with serious injuries sustained when she was hit by a crossover SUV while attempting to cross a street in the Fairmont Park neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police responded at 5:43 p.m. Thursday to Home Avenue and Gateway Drive where they learned the pedestrian was crossing 1700 Gateway Drive north to south outside an unmarked crosswalk, facing a red traffic light and a “No Pedestrian Crossing ” sign, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The woman crossed in front of a white 2019 Buick Enclave driven by a 51-year-old man driving in the No. 2 lane in the 4000 block of Home Avenue and was struck by the Buick, Heims said.

The pedestrian suffered several serious fractures along with other injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the crash and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.