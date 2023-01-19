San Diego Sheriff’s Department vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A 29-year-old man was in custody Thursday on suspicion of committing a burglary at a gun store after a standoff with deputies in an unincorporated area of Fallbrook.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Fallbrook Station responded at around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Main Street regarding a commercial burglary.

Using the owner’s video surveillance they learned a suspect had broken into the store, removing firearms and ammunition from display cases, said Lt. Aldo Hernandez.

With assistance from the Oceanside Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, deputies from the Special Enforcement Detail and Crisis Negotiation Team surrounded the building and set up a road closure.

SWAT team deputies tried to make contact with the armed suspect several times but were unsuccessful, Hernandez said.

At around 11:30 p.m., the suspect, identified as Guillermo Macias, ran from the building and was caught by a Sheriff’s canine. Macias, who was found with six loaded firearms allegedly stolen from the business, sustained minor injuries during the arrest, authorities said.

He was taken to Palomar Hospital for medical treatment and will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property, according to Hernandez.

– City News Service