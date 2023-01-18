An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people died and four minors were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanside, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash took place just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Pala Road, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

First responders saw a mid-sized SUV that had crashed into a tree in the center divider while driving at a high rate of speed, according to the department.

Six people were found stuck inside the SUV, two dead and four others seriously injured. The four injured in the crash were all minors. The ages of the dead were currently unknown, according to fire officials.

The Carlsbad Fire Department was called to the scene to help with the extrication of the victims. It took authorities about 24 minutes to extract all six people from the SUV. Due to the severity of the injuries, two air ambulances were required to transport the injured minors to a trauma center, according to the OFD.

The Oceanside Police Department was investigating the cause of the deadly crash.

Updated at 10:15 a.m.Jan.18, 2023

–City News Service