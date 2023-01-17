A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.

It was unclear what led to the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene while police investigated, according to the department.

–City News Service