An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

About 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Coronado and other communities in San Diego County were without power Monday, the utility reported.

Some 8,825 customers in Coronado were affected as of about midday Monday, according to SDGE. Other communities experiencing power outages included Bonita, Encinitas, Fallbrook, La Mesa, Mission Beach and Sorrento Valley.

Estimated restoration times ranged from 1 to 4 p.m., according to the SDGE outage map.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Coronado Police Department reported a power outage in various parts of the city. SDGE said power could be restored in that area by 1:30 p.m.

According to SDGE, crews were investigating what caused the various outages and working on repairs.

— City News Service