Crews work in La Jolla during Saturday’s storm to rescue the driver following the wreck. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An elderly motorist was injured Saturday evening when an SUV went off a La Jolla road and landed on rocks on a beach.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Coast Boulevard, according to a tweet by the San Diego Fire Department.

The driver was the sole occupant and was trapped inside the vehicle, fire officials said. OnScene.TV described him as a male in his 70s.

Around 8 p.m., the SDFD reported that crews had rescued the driver. According to a tweet by San Diego police, the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

– City News Service