The crime scene after the deadly fight in Lemon Grove. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the stabbing death of a 49-year-old man during a fight in Lemon Grove, authorities reported Thursday.

The suspects, two of them aged 16 and the other 14, allegedly were scuffling with Vinson Austin of El Cajon in the 7700 block of North Avenue when he suffered fatal injuries shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took Austin to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenagers did not know the victim, and the reason for the deadly fight remains unclear, according to sheriff’s officials.

“The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation,” Lt. Chris Steffen said Thursday.

The suspects, whose names were withheld because they are minors, have been booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.

– City News Service