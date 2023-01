A police cruiser at the scene of the shooting death in Encanto. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to 62nd Street and Atkins Avenue near the 62nd Street light rail station regarding calls about several gunshots in the area, Officer Robert Buttle told City News Service.

They found the victim lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available, Buttle said.