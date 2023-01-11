The crime scene after the deadly fight in Lemon Grove. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday after a deadly fight in Lemon Grove left one man dead and several others detained by authorities.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a radio call of people fighting in the 7700 block of North Avenue.

As officers arrived, a 45- to 50-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his lower torso. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to authorities. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Several people were detained and the department’s Homicide Unit was working to identify the level of involvement between the detained subjects and the dead man.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.