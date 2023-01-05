A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego Police officer suffered non-life- threatening injuries Thursday when her patrol vehicle collided with a trolley in downtown San Diego.

Just before 8 a.m., the collision was reported at First Avenue and C Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. The injured policewoman was taken to a hospital.

The officer was responding to a call regarding three people in a car wearing ski masks, the SDPD reported. Other officers responded to the initial call and the three suspects were detained.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System reported that both the Orange and Blue lines between City College and Santa Fe Depot were not running due to the crash, and said delays could last a few hours.

It was unknown why the patrol vehicle and trolley collided.

— City News Service