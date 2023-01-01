Firefighters dealt with high winds while battling a fire in Mission Beach Sunday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews quickly put out a fire Sunday at a townhouse in Mission Beach and all the occupants exited safely, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Brighton Court at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, after a blaze started on the second-floor patio, according to an incident log.

High winds presented a challenge, but firefighters’ quick action prevented flames from spreading to nearby homes, officials said.

The fire was put out at 2:14 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

– City News Service