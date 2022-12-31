A Falck ambulance in San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 61-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Morena neighborhood of San Diego Friday and hospitalized with life- threatening injuries.

The man was struck around 6 p.m. while crossing the street in the 1200 block of Tecolote Road, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

Heims said the suspect vehicle was being driven north on Tecolote when it struck the pedestrian. The motorist fled without stopping, he said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

The department’s traffic division was investigating the collision and anyone with information was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.