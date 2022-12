A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home Friday.

The solo crash happened just before 5 a.m. at 4957 El Camino Real, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Officials were investigating the collision.

–City News Service