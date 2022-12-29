Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside.

Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities.

Officers spotted the black sedan and when police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped onto westbound State Route 76, according to authorities.

The pursuit reached speeds up to 100 mph, which caused law enforcement to use a spike strip, according to police.

After a successful spike strip was deployed, officers found the vehicle abandoned off State Route 76, according to police.

Officers found several catalytic converters inside of the car, and a short time later, four people were found hiding in a nearby riverbed, according to police.

Police then detained the four individuals.

–City News Service