Power lines. Photo by Chris Stone

A power outage knocked out electricity for 57 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Ysidro/Nestor/Otay Mesa areas Tuesday.

The power outage occurred at 9:34 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m., according to the utility.

It was unclear what prompted the outage, but the utility reported that crews are working to repair equipment.

–City News Service