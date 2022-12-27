Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 54-year-old man was recuperating Tuesday after being hospitalized with a broken leg he sustained Monday when he drove his electric scooter through a red light and was struck by a car.

The collision occurred about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Elm Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the e-scooter rider attempted to cross the intersection against a red light when a car driven by a 49-year-old man heading south on Euclid Avenue struck him, breaking his leg.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Neither the scooter rider nor the car driver were identified.