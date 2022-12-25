The burning construction site in Pacific Beach. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A fire ripped through a three-story apartment building under construction in Pacific Beach early Sunday and damaged two nearby homes.

The three-alarm fire was reported at 1:04 a.m. in the construction site at Jewell and Hornblend streets.

Some 100 firefighters were called to fight the blaze and brought it under control by 2:30 a.m. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

The flames spread to two nearby single-family homes, which appeared to be heavily damaged. Several parked vehicles were damaged, and power was out in the area.

Neighbors told a videographer at the scene that transients had been in the constructions site at night.

The fire is under investigation by the Metro Arson Strike Team.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.