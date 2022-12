A Cal Fire engine. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Fire damaged a two-story home in Ramona Saturday evening.

The fire was first reported at 8:06 p.m. in the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive, according to CalFire/San Diego County Fire.

Firefighters reported the structure was fully involved in flames. At 8:13 p.m., officials reported that all of the occupants were outside and there was no threat to vegetation.

Firefighters expected to remain on the scene about three hours to manage the hot spots.

– City News Service