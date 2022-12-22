Firefighters at the home in National City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire began inside of a cluttered tri-plex in National City.

The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on East Eight Street near Highland Avenue, according to the National City Fire Department.

Firefighters located flames in the back room of what authorities described as a ”hoarder house.” The blaze did not affect the adjoining homes.

Two residents were displaced and one was being treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

City News Service contributed to this article.