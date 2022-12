Photo via Twitter @SDFD.

Crews on Thursday assisted a woman near a popular hiking area in Lake Murray, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Barker Way and Boulder Lake Avenue, near the Barker Way Trailhead that leads to Cowles Mountain, according to a department incident page.

While it was unclear if the woman was injured or where first responders located her, she did not require hospitalization, according to the SDFD.

– City News Service