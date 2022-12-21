A surveillance-camera photo of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Courtesy SDPD

Authorities sought public help Wednesday in identifying the vehicle and driver who struck a pedestrian then fled the scene in the Mountain View area of San Diego.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, a 73-year-old woman was using the crosswalk at 45th Street and Logan Avenue when a vehicle that was turning left from southbound 45th Street to eastbound Logan stuck her, leaving her with a fractured pelvis and fractured knee, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Investigators were able to locate surveillance images of the suspect’s vehicle. It was a newer model silver 4-door sedan with silver spoke rims and a sunroof, and appeared to be a Hyundai Sonata with possible damage to the center of the hood and windshield, according to police.

Authorities asked the public to contact the SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is available for information that helps solve the case.

–City News Service