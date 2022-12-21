Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A 22-year-old Poway man has been arrested for allegedly molesting three boys he was hired to babysit, police said Wednesday.

Zayne St. Julien was arrested Tuesday as he was exiting an airplane at the San Diego International Airport, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Police alleged that between July and December of 2022, three boys, ages 7, 8 and 11, were the subjects of St. Julian’s attacks.

In each case, the victim’s parents hired St. Julien from a website known as SitterCity, the SDPD reported.

One parent reported the molestation of her child to the SDPD last month, which prompted the investigation. With the assistance of SitterCity personnel, two other boys were identified as victims, and their parents reported the molestation this month, police said.

St. Julien allegedly committed each molestation in the victims’ homes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these incidents, or who believes St. Julien may have targeted other victims, is urged to call the SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

–City News Service