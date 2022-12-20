James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Image via YouTube.

Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old.

James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities.

Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to a residence on Peach Avenue in El Cajon, where he lived with a roommate. He left one day without telling his roommate where he was going, and that roommate denied any knowledge of Peters’ whereabouts, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Three months later, in December 1988, Peters’ 1970 green Volkswagen bug was found stripped and vandalized on Mussey Grade Road in Ramona, according to the ECPD.

Peters has not made contact with anyone since then, authorities reported.

“My brother is more than just a picture of someone on a missing poster,” Peters’ sister Cameron said in a video released by authorities Tuesday. “My brother was a grandson, was a son and he was an older brother. He was someone who was very loved, and it’s been a nightmare to live without him for over 34 years now.”

“… I know that he will never come back and be right beside me ever again. I know that he was murdered,” she continued. “My hope is that we can bring his remains home and find answers to find out who murdered him.”

Authorities said investigators believe there are individuals who are still alive who have personal knowledge of the case.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the El Cajon Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 619-593-5774 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

–City News Service