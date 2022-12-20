A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A man attempted to rob a Union Bank branch in Mission Valley Monday but the tellers refused to give him any money.

San Diego Police officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to reports of an attempted robbery at 5664 Mission Center Road, said Officer Robert Heims.

Heims said the man left the bank and walked east after unsuccessfully demanding money.

The suspect was described as having brown hair and wearing black rimmed glasses, a navy blue shirt, khaki cargo shorts, long white socks and black and white shoes.

Detectives from the police department’s robbery unit are investigating the attempted robbery and anyone with information was asked to call 619-531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.