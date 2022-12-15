Flooding in the Nestor area. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Several homes were flooded Thursday due to a water main break in the South Bay.

The water main break happened after 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue in the Nestor neighborhood, California American Water reported.

Crews were working to fix the broken water main line, with repairs expecting to last approximately until 2 p.m., according to California American Water.

Residents on Grove Avenue were told to expect low water pressure, discolored water and even no water at all until the repairs are made, according to California American Water.

–City News Service