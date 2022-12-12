A San Diego Police officer aims a weapon amid pouring rain during the standoff. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A San Diego Police officer was shot multiple times Monday while chasing a pursuit suspect, who subsequently barricaded himself inside a Mountain View apartment, leading to a standoff.

The injured officer was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is considered stable, according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to police, officers spotted a stolen Toyota around 12:30 a.m. near the 3500 block of Main Street and tried to stop the driver, who instead sped away, prompting a lengthy pursuit on multiple freeways.

Around 1:30 a.m., the driver got out of the vehicle, led police on a foot pursuit and opened fire, striking an officer multiple times, according to the SDPD.

Officers did not return fire, but tended to the injured officers.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into an apartment near South 43rd Street and Newton Avenue, prompting a standoff. A SWAT team responded to the scene and was working to negotiate the suspect’s surrender.

Some residents were evacuated, but others were advised to shelter in place.

Police said investigators know who the suspect is, but his name has not been released.

Police shut down Logan Avenue from 44th Street to 46th Street, as well as other smaller streets in the area, as the standoff continued.

Updated at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022

— City News Service