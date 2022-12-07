The FBI SWAT team approaches the apartment. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An FBI SWAT team raided an apartment in Otay Mesa early Wednesday morning, but few details about the operation were immediately disclosed.

A videographer at the scene reported that the SWAT team surrounded the apartment building in the 5600 block of Surfrider Way at 4:30 a.m. and called for occupants to surrender.

Agents were later seen escorting three people in handcuffs from a second-floor apartment.

Those arrested were transported to another location by San Diego Police officers.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about why the raid was conducted and who was arrested.

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.