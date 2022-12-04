A San Diego Sheriff’s Department helicopter. Photo credit: Chad Dollick for SD Sheriff’s department

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department looked Sunday for a missing man in Lakeside.

The unnamed man was last seen around the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue.

Authorities described him as a 63-year-old Hispanic man, bald, 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 114 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The department posted details of its helicopter announcement on Twitter.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

– City News Service