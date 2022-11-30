Camp Pendleton gate. File photo

A U.S. Marine was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fleeing after the SUV he was driving collided with a sedan two months ago on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, seriously injuring the other motorist.

California Highway Patrol investigators took 30-year-old Trevor Daniel Johnson into custody at Camp Pendleton in connection with the Sept. 18 crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. that day, Johnson’s Jeep Wrangler rear-ended a Nissan Sentra on the northbound side of the freeway near Poinsettia Lane, causing it to overturn, according to the CHP.

Following the collision, Johnson allegedly continued driving and left the area.

Paramedics took the 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who had been driving the Sentra to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of severe but non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from medical care, Gerber said.

Johnson will face a charge of felony hit-and-run, the spokesman said.

City News Service contributed to this article.