A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman was shot Monday evening in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego during a joint operation conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Chula Vista Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the 4100 block of Collwood Lane, near 54th Street and Monroe Avenue, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

The woman was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No officers or deputies were injured, Buttle said.

It was not immediately known if the woman was shot by sheriff’s deputies or Chula Vista police officers or if they were fired upon prior to opening fire on the woman.