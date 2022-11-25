A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man suffered a stab wound to the abdomen Friday evening during an argument in Teralta East with a friend who had a knife in his hand.

Shortly before 7 p.m, the suspect, Tyrell Porter, 30, allegedly stabbed the victim, 48, then ran into his house in the 4000 block of Chamoune Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Medics treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries and sent him to a local hospital.

Officers arrested Porter at his house and booked him into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

San Diego Police Mid-City detectives are investigating.