Authorities said Wednesday a 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a car in a Pacific Beach intersection.

The victim was traveling north on 5000 Soledad Mountain Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a 17-year-old driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna traveling west on 2300 Loring Street failed to see the 2005 Suzuki SV650 enter the intersection, and struck the bike’s left fender, causing the victim to be ejected, the San Diego Police Department said.

The motorcycle rider, whose injuries are considered to be life-threatening, suffered a subdural hematoma, lacerated liver, lacerated kidney, belly bleed, lung contusion and right occipital fracture, while the 17-year-old suffered abrasions to his face, authorities said.

SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the collision.