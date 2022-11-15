Bags of fentanyl pills. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration

A San Diego man who pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that caused a man’s fatal overdose last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Saul Caro, 33, admitted to selling the drugs that killed a 35-year-old San Diego man identified only as M.S. in court records.

Prosecutors say cell phone activity indicated Caro delivered the drugs to the victim’s apartment on April 11, 2021. The victim died that evening at his home.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Caro had previously sold M.S. drugs that caused negative reactions. In one text message exchange, M.S. said the drugs made his “heart slam” and pound “like a sledgehammer jack hammering out of my chest.”

Prosecutors sought a 20-year sentence, stating in a sentencing memorandum that “Caro was well aware of the potency of the drugs he sold.”

Following the victim’s death, investigators posed as M.S. and messaged Caro for a drug purchase, then arrested him when he arrived at an agreed-on location to sell the drugs.

–City News Service