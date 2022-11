Authorities are seeking a suspected shooter who is refusing to exit his residence after shooting his neighbor in Chollas View Monday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Authorities are seeking a suspected shooter who is refusing to exit his residence after shooting his neighbor in Chollas View Monday.

The call was reported just before 6:15 a.m. near 735 44th street, according to the San Diego Police.

The victim, who was shot, was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately made available as the investigation was ongoing.

–City News Service