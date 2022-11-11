San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 33-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Friday.

The female victim was crossing in the middle of the 3700 block of Ingraham Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital but later died of her injuries, authorities said.

Officers from the Traffic Division are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.