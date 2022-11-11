A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 33-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Friday.

The female victim was crossing in the middle of the 3700 block of Ingraham Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital but later died of her injuries, authorities said.

Officers from the Traffic Division are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

City News Service contributed to this article.