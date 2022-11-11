A 70-year-old man died Friday after being hit by a truck and getting pinned underneath the vehicle in Mira Mesa, authorities said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 70-year-old man died Friday after being hit by a truck and getting pinned underneath the vehicle in Mira Mesa, authorities said.

The incident took place near Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way at around 7:30 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department said. Crews arrived at 7:37 a.m. and were able to get the man out from under the truck, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Sigalert was issued closing Capricorn Way at Polaris Drive and the roadway was expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck’s driver remained on the scene and the investigation was ongoing, according to authorities.

–City News Service