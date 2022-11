San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters knocked down a blaze Friday that started in a wall of an apartment building in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m. at 7857 Stalmer St., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Crews knocked it down roughly 45 minutes later.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

City News Service contributed to this article.