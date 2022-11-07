A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in the Encanto area Monday.

Just before 1 a.m., three men approached a woman and her friend in the 400 block of Iona Drive, San Diego Police said.

One of the three men assaulted one of the victims with a bottle, then one of the other suspects pulled out a gun and robbed the victims of personal property and cash, authorities said.

The suspects tried to steal a car belonging to one of the victims, but instead got into a black Nissan Altima and drove away from the scene, ABC 10 said.

The two victims involved were not seriously injured, and police are searching for the three involved suspects.

–City News Service