San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 63-year-old man who was fatally injured last week in a solo car crash in Miramar Ranch North.

Martin Jaquez of San Diego lost control of the 2015 Lexus he was driving on Scripps Poway Parkway shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The westbound vehicle struck a center divider near Scripps Creek Drive at high speed, then caromed off several trees, overturned and rolled over side to side repeatedly. Jaquez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the accident.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to San Diego police.

City News Service contributed to this article.