The crash scene at Montgomery Field early Saturday afternoon. Courtesy San Diego Fire-Rescue

The pilot of a small commuter plane that crashed Saturday on takeoff at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was in critical condition at Sharp Memorial Hospital, fire officials said.

The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived at 12:06 p.m. at 8634 Gibbs Drive, near the northeast end of the airport, said SDFRD Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Eddy.

The pilot was trapped in the plane’s wreckage and was extricated by fire crews, Eddy said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was the only person on board.

The runway was shut down and hazmat crews were called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill, Eddy said.

A total of 14 firefighting units were on the scene along with 41 firefighter personnel.

Updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022

–City News Service