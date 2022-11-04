Crews are battling the fire at 33rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, SDFD said in a tweet.

San Diego Fire Department firefighters extinguished a blaze in a two-story office building Friday morning, with no injuries reported.

A call regarding a fire at 33rd street and El Cajon Boulevard was received at 6:59 a.m. and the fire was knocked out at 7:21 a.m., according to the SDFD.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which caused an estimated $160,000 in damages, according to fire officials.

SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were at the scene attempting to find the cause.

Updated at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022

–City News Service