San Diego Fire Department firefighters extinguished a blaze in a two-story office building Friday morning, with no injuries reported.
A call regarding a fire at 33rd street and El Cajon Boulevard was received at 6:59 a.m. and the fire was knocked out at 7:21 a.m., according to the SDFD.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which caused an estimated $160,000 in damages, according to fire officials.
SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were at the scene attempting to find the cause.
Updated at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022
–City News Service