Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The southbound Interstate 805 connecter ramp to westbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley was briefly closed Wednesday morning due to police activity likely linked to a fatality.

A Sigalert was issued just before 8 a.m. citing heavy traffic and police activity. A California Highway Patrol traffic incident information page showed a reported fatality in the area.

The ramp was re-opened shortly afterward. No further details were immediately available on the fatality, according to the CHP.

Updated at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 2, 2022

–City News Service