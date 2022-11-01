Lakeside crash scene
A CHP officer photographs the crash scene in Lakeside. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 61-year-old Harley-Davidson rider died Tuesday morning after crashing into roadside poles in Lakeside.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 5:55 a.m. on Moreno Avenue at Vigilante Road near state Route 67.

The CHP said the man was likely speeding when he lost control and his motorcycle hit a street sign and other poles, finally crashing into a fence.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation was underway and no other information was immediately available.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.