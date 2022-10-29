A 21-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he was shot in the right shoulder Saturday morning while leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West community of San Diego, authorities said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The shooting victim’s girlfriend was not injured, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The pair were walking down an alley in the 5700 block of Montezuma Place at about 2:35 a.m. when they were confronted by a group of individuals.

One of the people — described as a Black male wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt — pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital and the suspect fled the area, prior to the arrival of police.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service