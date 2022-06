Officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 600 block of 4th Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, National City Police Department told ABC 10. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Police are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after two people were injured overnight.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 600 block of 4th Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, National City Police Department told ABC 10.

A black Dodge Charger was seen leaving the area, no other suspect description was released.

The condition of the victims was not immediately available.

