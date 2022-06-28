A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 42-year-old Hispanic man whose body was found inside the trunk of a car in the Mountain View neighborhood likely died elsewhere, San Diego Police said Monday.

Lt. Adam Sharki said the body was found by sanitation workers wrapped in a blanket inside the trunk of a blue 2019 Honda Insight parked in the east alley of 500 S. 45th Street.

Sharki said officers responded just after 7 a.m. Sunday and confirmed that the victim was dead.

The man has been identified but police did not release his name. The cause of death is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide detectives are investigating and urged anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.